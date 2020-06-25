5226 Kiam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning contemporary 3/3.5 patio home with rooftop terrace overlooking downtown, located in a quiet community in Cottage Grove! The second floor features an open plan with large granite island kitchen and stainless steel Bosch appliances. This home is great for entertaining with wet bar & wine refrigerator. Classic wood floor throughout including stairs, landing and hallways. Natural stone tile in foyers and bathrooms, glass mosaic accents and waterfall faucets make for elegant designer touches. The third floor boasts a large master bedroom with wall of windows and crown molding. All bedrooms have private baths. Spa master bath with dual sink, garden tub, large shower and spacious master closets with built-ins. Rooftop terrace is perfect for entertaining guests or a quite place to enjoy a glass of wine in the evenings or dawn morning reflections with a coffee and a expansive view of the magnificent sky and downtown. Easy Access to Downtown, Galleria, Montrose & Memorial Park.