Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5226 Kiam Street

5226 Kiam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Kiam Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning contemporary 3/3.5 patio home with rooftop terrace overlooking downtown, located in a quiet community in Cottage Grove! The second floor features an open plan with large granite island kitchen and stainless steel Bosch appliances. This home is great for entertaining with wet bar & wine refrigerator. Classic wood floor throughout including stairs, landing and hallways. Natural stone tile in foyers and bathrooms, glass mosaic accents and waterfall faucets make for elegant designer touches. The third floor boasts a large master bedroom with wall of windows and crown molding. All bedrooms have private baths. Spa master bath with dual sink, garden tub, large shower and spacious master closets with built-ins. Rooftop terrace is perfect for entertaining guests or a quite place to enjoy a glass of wine in the evenings or dawn morning reflections with a coffee and a expansive view of the magnificent sky and downtown. Easy Access to Downtown, Galleria, Montrose & Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Kiam Street have any available units?
5226 Kiam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Kiam Street have?
Some of 5226 Kiam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Kiam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Kiam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Kiam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Kiam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5226 Kiam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Kiam Street offers parking.
Does 5226 Kiam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5226 Kiam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Kiam Street have a pool?
No, 5226 Kiam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Kiam Street have accessible units?
No, 5226 Kiam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Kiam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 Kiam Street has units with dishwashers.

