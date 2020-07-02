All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 9 2019

5214 Calle Cordoba Pl

5214 Calle Cordoba Place · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Calle Cordoba Place, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/041125f02e ----
Stunning home in the exclusive gated community of Caceres. Gorgeous free standing Spanish style Villa, set among the beautiful grounds and just a minutes drive to great restaurants, shopping, downtown and Memorial Park. This 3-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath has multiple patios, an incredible rooftop deck with a full view of the downtown skyline and a cozy fireplace! Rooftop furniture can stay. Home has stone and hardwood floors and many custom features. Kitchen has viking appliances, commercial style gas range, built in fridge and wine cooler. Patio off the kitchen and dining makes it perfect for entertaining guests. Master with fireplace and built-ins and a luxurious master bath. Second rooms are spacious and hall area makes a great home office with many built-ins. Community pool for residents to enjoy!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Gas Range
Multiple Outdoor Patios
Roof Top Terrace
Spanish Villa
Viking Appliances
Wine Cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have any available units?
5214 Calle Cordoba Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have?
Some of 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Calle Cordoba Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl offer parking?
No, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl has a pool.
Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have accessible units?
No, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Calle Cordoba Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

