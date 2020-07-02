5214 Calle Cordoba Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/041125f02e ----

Stunning home in the exclusive gated community of Caceres. Gorgeous free standing Spanish style Villa, set among the beautiful grounds and just a minutes drive to great restaurants, shopping, downtown and Memorial Park. This 3-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath has multiple patios, an incredible rooftop deck with a full view of the downtown skyline and a cozy fireplace! Rooftop furniture can stay. Home has stone and hardwood floors and many custom features. Kitchen has viking appliances, commercial style gas range, built in fridge and wine cooler. Patio off the kitchen and dining makes it perfect for entertaining guests. Master with fireplace and built-ins and a luxurious master bath. Second rooms are spacious and hall area makes a great home office with many built-ins. Community pool for residents to enjoy!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



Gas Range

Multiple Outdoor Patios

Roof Top Terrace

Spanish Villa

Viking Appliances

Wine Cooler