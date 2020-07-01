All apartments in Houston
5212 Leeland St

Location

5212 Bell Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Classic Single Family House with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom in Houston, features a kitchen with a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, and dishwasher. It also includes a washer and dryer, air-conditioner, electric heating system, and a beautiful porch.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5633157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Leeland St have any available units?
5212 Leeland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 Leeland St have?
Some of 5212 Leeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Leeland St currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Leeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Leeland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Leeland St is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Leeland St offer parking?
No, 5212 Leeland St does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Leeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 Leeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Leeland St have a pool?
No, 5212 Leeland St does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Leeland St have accessible units?
No, 5212 Leeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Leeland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Leeland St has units with dishwashers.

