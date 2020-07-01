5212 Leeland St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Classic Single Family House with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom in Houston, features a kitchen with a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, and dishwasher. It also includes a washer and dryer, air-conditioner, electric heating system, and a beautiful porch.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5633157)