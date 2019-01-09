All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5209 Schuler St Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5209 Schuler St Unit E
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:22 PM

5209 Schuler St Unit E

5209 Schuler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5209 Schuler Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and a microwave oven. Also, air conditioner a beautiful porch and a Balcony are part of this amazing unit.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5615896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have any available units?
5209 Schuler St Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have?
Some of 5209 Schuler St Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Schuler St Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Schuler St Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Schuler St Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 Schuler St Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Schuler St Unit E offers parking.
Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Schuler St Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have a pool?
No, 5209 Schuler St Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have accessible units?
No, 5209 Schuler St Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Schuler St Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 Schuler St Unit E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston