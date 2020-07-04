All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5209 Margarita St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5209 Margarita St A
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:38 AM

5209 Margarita St A

5209 Margarita St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5209 Margarita St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Duplex Downtown Houston - Property Id: 162849

Built in 1948, this is a classic, cozy and quiet 2/1 duplex 5 MINUTES from downtown. YES, FIVE MINUTES! Finnegan Park is ONE block away. Baseball parks, basketball court, kids playground and pool are all 1 block away. Surrounded by Mt Corinth Baptist Church properties, so very quiet area with very few neighbors. Gas connections. $500 pet deposit, 1/2 refunded.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162849p
Property Id 162849

(RLNE5186023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Margarita St A have any available units?
5209 Margarita St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Margarita St A have?
Some of 5209 Margarita St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Margarita St A currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Margarita St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Margarita St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 Margarita St A is pet friendly.
Does 5209 Margarita St A offer parking?
No, 5209 Margarita St A does not offer parking.
Does 5209 Margarita St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Margarita St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Margarita St A have a pool?
Yes, 5209 Margarita St A has a pool.
Does 5209 Margarita St A have accessible units?
No, 5209 Margarita St A does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Margarita St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 Margarita St A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston