5209 Margarita St A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground basketball court microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Duplex Downtown Houston - Property Id: 162849



Built in 1948, this is a classic, cozy and quiet 2/1 duplex 5 MINUTES from downtown. YES, FIVE MINUTES! Finnegan Park is ONE block away. Baseball parks, basketball court, kids playground and pool are all 1 block away. Surrounded by Mt Corinth Baptist Church properties, so very quiet area with very few neighbors. Gas connections. $500 pet deposit, 1/2 refunded.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162849p

Property Id 162849



(RLNE5186023)