5206 Avenue H
5206 Avenue H

5206 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Avenue H, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Cozy 2/1 located in the East End of Houston and minutes from downtown. This unit will not last long and is equipped with central AC.
Cozy 2/1 located in the East End of Houston and minutes from downtown. This unit will not last long and is equipped with central AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Avenue H have any available units?
5206 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5206 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 5206 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5206 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 5206 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 5206 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 5206 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5206 Avenue H has units with air conditioning.

