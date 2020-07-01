5206 Avenue H

Cozy 2/1 located in the East End of Houston and minutes from downtown. This unit will not last long and is equipped with central AC. Cozy 2/1 located in the East End of Houston and minutes from downtown. This unit will not last long and is equipped with central AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
