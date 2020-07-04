All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 518 Broadway St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
518 Broadway St 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

518 Broadway St 3

518 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

518 Broadway Street, Houston, TX 77012
Harrisburg - Manchester

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious Apt for Rent - Property Id: 102809

This unit is one out of 3 apts in a multi-family unit it is a 2 bedroom one bath apt. Upstairs to a Zunba Studio. It has 2 ac/heating window units. NEW Fridge and stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102809
Property Id 102809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Broadway St 3 have any available units?
518 Broadway St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Broadway St 3 have?
Some of 518 Broadway St 3's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Broadway St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Broadway St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Broadway St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 518 Broadway St 3 offer parking?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 518 Broadway St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Broadway St 3 have a pool?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 518 Broadway St 3 have accessible units?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Broadway St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Broadway St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston