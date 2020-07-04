518 Broadway St 3

518 Broadway Street, Houston, TX 77012 Harrisburg - Manchester
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Spacious Apt for Rent - Property Id: 102809
This unit is one out of 3 apts in a multi-family unit it is a 2 bedroom one bath apt. Upstairs to a Zunba Studio. It has 2 ac/heating window units. NEW Fridge and stove. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102809 Property Id 102809
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
