All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 515 Tallowood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
515 Tallowood Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

515 Tallowood Road

515 Tallowood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 Tallowood Road, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move in Ready lease in Memorial area! Utilities (electricity, water and gas) Paid! GREAT LOCATION! Washer, dryer and fridge in home in addition to the ones shared by the community! Major remodeled end unit in a neighborhood you will love! Next to the park, City Center, Memorial City Mall, and restaurants! Zoned to Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle School, and Memorial High School. All brand new appliances, new laminate floors and tile floors, etc. This townhome boasts smart home features, including Alexa. Did NOT FLOOD! Has a swimming pool! Corporate leasing is also ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Tallowood Road have any available units?
515 Tallowood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Tallowood Road have?
Some of 515 Tallowood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Tallowood Road currently offering any rent specials?
515 Tallowood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Tallowood Road pet-friendly?
No, 515 Tallowood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 515 Tallowood Road offer parking?
No, 515 Tallowood Road does not offer parking.
Does 515 Tallowood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Tallowood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Tallowood Road have a pool?
Yes, 515 Tallowood Road has a pool.
Does 515 Tallowood Road have accessible units?
No, 515 Tallowood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Tallowood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Tallowood Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston