515 Tallowood Road

Move in Ready lease in Memorial area! Utilities (electricity, water and gas) Paid! GREAT LOCATION! Washer, dryer and fridge in home in addition to the ones shared by the community! Major remodeled end unit in a neighborhood you will love! Next to the park, City Center, Memorial City Mall, and restaurants! Zoned to Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle School, and Memorial High School. All brand new appliances, new laminate floors and tile floors, etc. This townhome boasts smart home features, including Alexa. Did NOT FLOOD! Has a swimming pool! Corporate leasing is also ok.