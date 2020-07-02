All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5136 Lost Creek Lane
5136 Lost Creek Lane

5136 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5136 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
If you're raising more than just your standard of living, then you will appreciate this BRAND NEW 2 story, 2,143 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home. It has unassuming charm that compliments the environment open concept living, dining and kitchen. Masters bedroom downstairs with double vanity, walk-in closet and 4 bedroom upstairs. Maintain the homeowners privacy with a half bath downstairs and 2 toilet and bath upstairs. A big backyard for a possible pool and pets to relax. Cable, internet and security alarm/monitor are free. Landlord will pay for it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have any available units?
5136 Lost Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have?
Some of 5136 Lost Creek Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Lost Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Lost Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Lost Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 Lost Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Lost Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Lost Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5136 Lost Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5136 Lost Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Lost Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 Lost Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

