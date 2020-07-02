5136 Lost Creek Lane

Amenities
If you're raising more than just your standard of living, then you will appreciate this BRAND NEW 2 story, 2,143 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home. It has unassuming charm that compliments the environment open concept living, dining and kitchen. Masters bedroom downstairs with double vanity, walk-in closet and 4 bedroom upstairs. Maintain the homeowners privacy with a half bath downstairs and 2 toilet and bath upstairs. A big backyard for a possible pool and pets to relax. Cable, internet and security alarm/monitor are free. Landlord will pay for it.