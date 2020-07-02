5136 Lost Creek Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

If you're raising more than just your standard of living, then you will appreciate this BRAND NEW 2 story, 2,143 square feet, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home. It has unassuming charm that compliments the environment open concept living, dining and kitchen. Masters bedroom downstairs with double vanity, walk-in closet and 4 bedroom upstairs. Maintain the homeowners privacy with a half bath downstairs and 2 toilet and bath upstairs. A big backyard for a possible pool and pets to relax. Cable, internet and security alarm/monitor are free. Landlord will pay for it.