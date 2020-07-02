All apartments in Houston
5130 Enyart

5130 Enyart Street
Location

5130 Enyart Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28b39060e5 ----
Nicely updated and renovated home located in a friendly neighborhood in MacGregor Terrace. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the house. New fixtures and countertops in the bathrooms. The kitchen is fully renovated with new cabinets, granite countertops, fixtures, and appliances. Schedule your showings now!
Requirements for applicants are a monthly income of 3x the rent, clean background and eviction history. Pets are allowed but must be approved along with a pet deposit of $350. All criteria under TX Property Code Sec 92 will be considered when approving. NOT POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITES. YOU MUST SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE LEASING ASSISTANT AND/OR REALTOR. NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8. APPLICATION FEE IS $50
Application link is https://rentapp.zipreports.com/apply/pinpropertygroup/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Enyart have any available units?
5130 Enyart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Enyart have?
Some of 5130 Enyart's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Enyart currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Enyart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Enyart pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Enyart is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Enyart offer parking?
No, 5130 Enyart does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Enyart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Enyart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Enyart have a pool?
No, 5130 Enyart does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Enyart have accessible units?
No, 5130 Enyart does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Enyart have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Enyart does not have units with dishwashers.

