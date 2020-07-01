All apartments in Houston
5114 Cornish Street
5114 Cornish Street

5114 Cornish Street · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Cornish Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
5114 Cornish - Elegant home! - Sophisticated 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home !. Gorgeous hardwood floors enter into a large, open family room. Dark wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite and updated pendant lighting. Stainless steel appliances. HUGE walk in pantry! Granite counter tops in bath areas as well. Warm paint colors and carpet in bedrooms with light and bright windows. Large master bath with separate tub area. Gorgeous granite counter tops with vanity area in master bath. Upstairs area is very large and open! Open master bedroom with separate sitting area. Huge walk-in closets with many built ins. Custom wrought iron on the stairway. Amazing backyard with pergola, cafe lights and patio ready for entertaining!

(RLNE5633399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Cornish Street have any available units?
5114 Cornish Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Cornish Street have?
Some of 5114 Cornish Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Cornish Street currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Cornish Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Cornish Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Cornish Street is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Cornish Street offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Cornish Street offers parking.
Does 5114 Cornish Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Cornish Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Cornish Street have a pool?
No, 5114 Cornish Street does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Cornish Street have accessible units?
No, 5114 Cornish Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Cornish Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Cornish Street does not have units with dishwashers.

