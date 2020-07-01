5114 Cornish Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

5114 Cornish - Elegant home! - Sophisticated 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home !. Gorgeous hardwood floors enter into a large, open family room. Dark wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite and updated pendant lighting. Stainless steel appliances. HUGE walk in pantry! Granite counter tops in bath areas as well. Warm paint colors and carpet in bedrooms with light and bright windows. Large master bath with separate tub area. Gorgeous granite counter tops with vanity area in master bath. Upstairs area is very large and open! Open master bedroom with separate sitting area. Huge walk-in closets with many built ins. Custom wrought iron on the stairway. Amazing backyard with pergola, cafe lights and patio ready for entertaining!



