510 Crawford St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga

They say the first million is the hardest. Well, whoever they are don’t know you. Your unprecedented string of success in your new fancy techy crypto paleo lemonade stand startup has shocked people the world over. News outlets (both fake and real) can’t stop talking about you. Harvard now teaches students how to be like you. Famous billionaire investors have resorted to sending you sad winky-faced text messages in hopes of getting your attention.



Super-models have begun to teach themselves 19 century Japanese poetry in the hopes of getting a date with you (because you’re really into that for whatever reason). Anyways, you’re all cool and fancy now. And like everybody else, you need a place to sleep. So you have chosen this luxury Downtown Houston apartment in order to call home. Because obviously right?



___________________________________________________________



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Solid Red Oak Hardwood Flooring



Granite Countertops



Steel Frame Building



Stainless Steel GE Appliances With Gas Range Stoves



Carved, Low Pile Designer Carpet



Oversized Frameless Walk-In Showers



Large Garden Style Bathtubs



Designer Faucets And Lighting



Solar Roller Shades



Full Sized Washers And Dryers



Kitchen Islands With Built In Wine Chillers



Beautiful Quartz & Granite Countertops



Enormous Walk-In Closets



Room For King Sized Beds In Every Bedroom



Undermount Vanity Sinks



Granite Countertops



6 Inches Of Concrete Flooring Insulation Between Floors



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



2 On-Site Restaurants, Osso & Kristalla



Outdoor Kitchens And Grilling Stations



Resident Business Center



Resident Club Room



State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center



Morning Room With Coffee Bar



Sports Lounge With Balconies Overlooking Minute Maid Park



Resort Style Pool & Heated Lap Pool



Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi Poolside



Executive Conference Room



Multiple Work Stations With PC's And MAC's



Yoga Area To Combat The Daily Grind



Private Luxury Suite Offered To Guests Of Residents



Located Directly Across From Minute Maid Park



_____________________________________________________________



Need a new apartment?



We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that?