Home
/
Houston, TX
/
503 Patchester Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

503 Patchester Drive

503 Patchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Patchester Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Never Flooded!! zoned to Award winning Wilchester Elementry,Memorial middle school and Stafford high school. Gorgeous two story home with a detached guest house.Main house has 4beds 2 1/2 baths. Huge living and formal living area a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area with a bay window looking into the breathtaking backyard. Large utility room and a study nook . Custom cabinets and granite counters all through the house.A second floor master bedroom with a huge walk in custom shower.A great floor plan for entertaining!! the guest house offers 2 beds 1 full bath a living room and its own gourmet kitchen.Backyard is absolutely gorgeous with lots of mature trees. This beautiful house is minutes away from city center (shopping, dining area) and has easy access to I10 and beltway 8. Book your appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Patchester Drive have any available units?
503 Patchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 503 Patchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Patchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Patchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Patchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 503 Patchester Drive offer parking?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 503 Patchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Patchester Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Patchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Patchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Patchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Patchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

