503 Patchester Drive

Never Flooded!! zoned to Award winning Wilchester Elementry,Memorial middle school and Stafford high school. Gorgeous two story home with a detached guest house.Main house has 4beds 2 1/2 baths. Huge living and formal living area a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, a breakfast area with a bay window looking into the breathtaking backyard. Large utility room and a study nook . Custom cabinets and granite counters all through the house.A second floor master bedroom with a huge walk in custom shower.A great floor plan for entertaining!! the guest house offers 2 beds 1 full bath a living room and its own gourmet kitchen.Backyard is absolutely gorgeous with lots of mature trees. This beautiful house is minutes away from city center (shopping, dining area) and has easy access to I10 and beltway 8. Book your appointment today!!