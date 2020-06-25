5023 Tavenor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED! Beautiful spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home with so many upgrades!!!! Including Brand New Roof, New Windows, Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Newly Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances, Remodeled Bathrooms, Foundation Repair with transferable Warrenty, fresh paint throughout and Hawk Alarm security system already wired for your convenience to name a few! Make your appointment today! Please email agent directly to schedule an appointment and to answer any questions!!