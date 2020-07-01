5011 Nolda St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00a793605a ---- Welcome to 5011 Nolda! This unique 2 story home has a private driveway & 1st floor living. Spacious living room to open kitchen, butlers pantry, formal dining rm, and breakfast area. Granite, wood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters. Master bdrm w/ extra sitting rm. Gorgeous master bath with tile, separate shower/whirlpool tub. All bedrooms open to balconies and all have walk in closets. Tons of storage. Patio has open view of courtyard!