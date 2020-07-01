All apartments in Houston
5011 Nolda St

5011 Nolda St · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Nolda St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00a793605a ---- Welcome to 5011 Nolda! This unique 2 story home has a private driveway & 1st floor living. Spacious living room to open kitchen, butlers pantry, formal dining rm, and breakfast area. Granite, wood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters. Master bdrm w/ extra sitting rm. Gorgeous master bath with tile, separate shower/whirlpool tub. All bedrooms open to balconies and all have walk in closets. Tons of storage. Patio has open view of courtyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Nolda St have any available units?
5011 Nolda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Nolda St have?
Some of 5011 Nolda St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Nolda St currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Nolda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Nolda St pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Nolda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5011 Nolda St offer parking?
No, 5011 Nolda St does not offer parking.
Does 5011 Nolda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Nolda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Nolda St have a pool?
Yes, 5011 Nolda St has a pool.
Does 5011 Nolda St have accessible units?
No, 5011 Nolda St does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Nolda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Nolda St does not have units with dishwashers.

