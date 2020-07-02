All apartments in Houston
501 W 17th Street

501 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 West 17th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Welcome to your new home in the heart of Houston Heights! Dressed by gorgeous, mature oak trees, this charming cottage home sits on an oversized corner lot with a beautifully landscaped yard. Located only a few steps from hike/bike trails, restaurants, and great shopping! Other great features in this home include lovely, refinished original hardwood floors, renovated hall bathroom, generously sized bedrooms with large closets, remote controlled gate access, refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Perfect size home for even roommates! The garage & above apartment in the backyard is not included with the property. It is currently occupied by a tenant and is not included as part of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W 17th Street have any available units?
501 W 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W 17th Street have?
Some of 501 W 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 W 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 W 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 501 W 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 W 17th Street offers parking.
Does 501 W 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 W 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W 17th Street have a pool?
No, 501 W 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 W 17th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 501 W 17th Street has accessible units.
Does 501 W 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 W 17th Street has units with dishwashers.

