501 W 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Houston Heights! Dressed by gorgeous, mature oak trees, this charming cottage home sits on an oversized corner lot with a beautifully landscaped yard. Located only a few steps from hike/bike trails, restaurants, and great shopping! Other great features in this home include lovely, refinished original hardwood floors, renovated hall bathroom, generously sized bedrooms with large closets, remote controlled gate access, refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Perfect size home for even roommates! The garage & above apartment in the backyard is not included with the property. It is currently occupied by a tenant and is not included as part of the rental.