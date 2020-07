Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

The Heights...need I say more. Enjoy this corner bungalow home with a wrap around balcony overlooking one of the most sought after neighborhoods near downtown Houston. There is a detached garage off the side street that lends to a lot of parking. The back door oasis is paved and shaded by mature trees which makes this home great for entertaining. This is a a perfect quaint home close to Downtown, Washington Street and easy access to IH-10