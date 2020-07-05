5003 E Fallen Bough Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 BED, 2.5 BATH corner home located in the Cy-Fair school district! 2 car, attached garage with concrete driveway. recently upgraded flooring and paint. Wood floors in entry way, formal dining room, & living room. Living room is cozy with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, new dishwasher, and beer fridge in the garage. Nice backyard with concrete patio. Do not miss out on this home!