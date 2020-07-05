All apartments in Houston
5003 E Fallen Bough Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:01 PM

5003 E Fallen Bough Dr

5003 East Fallen Bough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5003 East Fallen Bough Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 BED, 2.5 BATH corner home located in the Cy-Fair school district! 2 car, attached garage with concrete driveway. recently upgraded flooring and paint. Wood floors in entry way, formal dining room, & living room. Living room is cozy with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, new dishwasher, and beer fridge in the garage. Nice backyard with concrete patio. Do not miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have any available units?
5003 E Fallen Bough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have?
Some of 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5003 E Fallen Bough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr offers parking.
Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have a pool?
No, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have accessible units?
No, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 E Fallen Bough Dr has units with dishwashers.

