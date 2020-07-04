All apartments in Houston
4922 Pershing Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:42 AM

4922 Pershing Street

4922 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Pershing Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with matching appliances and granite counter-tops! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Pershing Street have any available units?
4922 Pershing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4922 Pershing Street currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Pershing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Pershing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Pershing Street is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Pershing Street offer parking?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Pershing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Pershing Street have a pool?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Pershing Street have accessible units?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Pershing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Pershing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4922 Pershing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

