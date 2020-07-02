4911 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bdrm/3.5 bath home in Rice Military w/private driveway and yard. 2nd floor living with kitchen boasting granite counters, s/s appliances, breakfast area with access to covered balcony. The spacious living room, built-ins and beverage bar. The Master Suite has trey ceilings walk-in closets and access to private balcony. The master bath has granite counters, with walk in shower. Covered deck and green space including outdoor kitchen.



