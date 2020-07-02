All apartments in Houston
4911 Rose Street

4911 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Rose Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bdrm/3.5 bath home in Rice Military w/private driveway and yard. 2nd floor living with kitchen boasting granite counters, s/s appliances, breakfast area with access to covered balcony. The spacious living room, built-ins and beverage bar. The Master Suite has trey ceilings walk-in closets and access to private balcony. The master bath has granite counters, with walk in shower. Covered deck and green space including outdoor kitchen.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Rose Street have any available units?
4911 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Rose Street have?
Some of 4911 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 4911 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 4911 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 4911 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

