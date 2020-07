Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful home in a prestigious neighborhood in the much sought after Galleria area. Tenants will enjoy the peacefulness of this gated community, featuring two stories with a living and dining room, 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom and with two closets, along Hardwoods floors throughout home. A must see if you are considering living in the Galleria area. This attractive home is within walking distance of the uptown shopping centers, groceries, and great restaurants.