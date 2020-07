Amenities

granite counters recently renovated furnished

Comoletely furnished Townhouse in the heart of the Galleria! Perfect for a young professional or a family! - This townhouse was completely updated with new flooring, granite counters, fixtures and more! It has a lot of space and the location cant get any better! It is ready for move in asap!! Schedule your appointment today! Call 832-930-8300



(RLNE4258894)