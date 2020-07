Amenities

Location, location, location, centrally located with easy access to Downtown, Midtown, Montrose and HWY59. 2 bedroom townhome style duplex. Upstairs loft with laminate wood flooring. NO CARPET. First floor living area with fireplace and plenty of storage, decked patio. 2nd floor has vaulted ceilings and an open kitchen with eat up bar. Includes refrigerator. This one is a must see!