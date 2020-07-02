4629 Briarbend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool hot tub

Never flooded. Extensively remodeled home on over-sized corner lot in Willow Bend WITH a pool, hot tub and backyard entertainment area. Hardwood floors & travertine throughout the living areas. Open floor plan w/ plenty of room for entertaining. Spacious master bed w/ a wall of windows that showcase the amazing heated pool & spa. Updated master bath with two master closets! Great backyard space, amazing pool & hot tub with a covered patio for entertaining! Guest bath has 2 showers! Pets are on a case by case basis and washer, dryer & fridge are included. Located just south of Meyerland Plaza, residents enjoy easy access to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located near U.S. 90 and I-610, commutes to Uptown, the Medical Center, and Greenway Plaza are a breeze. Students attend the highly acclaimed Red Elementary School! Also, great for a corporate relocation that is wanting to rent before they buy. Treat your employees like royalty in this amazing abode.