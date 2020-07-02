All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4629 Briarbend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4629 Briarbend Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 3:48 PM

4629 Briarbend Drive

4629 Briarbend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4629 Briarbend Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Never flooded. Extensively remodeled home on over-sized corner lot in Willow Bend WITH a pool, hot tub and backyard entertainment area. Hardwood floors & travertine throughout the living areas. Open floor plan w/ plenty of room for entertaining. Spacious master bed w/ a wall of windows that showcase the amazing heated pool & spa. Updated master bath with two master closets! Great backyard space, amazing pool & hot tub with a covered patio for entertaining! Guest bath has 2 showers! Pets are on a case by case basis and washer, dryer & fridge are included. Located just south of Meyerland Plaza, residents enjoy easy access to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located near U.S. 90 and I-610, commutes to Uptown, the Medical Center, and Greenway Plaza are a breeze. Students attend the highly acclaimed Red Elementary School! Also, great for a corporate relocation that is wanting to rent before they buy. Treat your employees like royalty in this amazing abode.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Briarbend Drive have any available units?
4629 Briarbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Briarbend Drive have?
Some of 4629 Briarbend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Briarbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Briarbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Briarbend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4629 Briarbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive offers parking.
Does 4629 Briarbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Briarbend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive has a pool.
Does 4629 Briarbend Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive has accessible units.
Does 4629 Briarbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 Briarbend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston