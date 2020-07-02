4622 FALLS ST

Amenities

NEW CUSTOMER 1ST MONTH 50% OFF PROMO! 1/4 MILE SHORT WALK TO THE ALL-NEW 2020 150-MILE BAYOU BIKE/HIKE TRAIL! Freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been nicely done with all new granite countertops, new paint through-out, new floors. new Central AC/Heat. Extremely close to major freeways 610 and 59 which allows for a less than 5-mile drive to the home of the Astros, "MinuteMaid Park" located in Downtown Houston which simply means access to all things Downtown! Please click this link for more details on the$220 million dollar project known as Bayou Greenways 2020. HURRY THIS ONE WANT LAST LONG! Updated pictures coming soon! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis. The expected completion date for all remodeling is by early September!