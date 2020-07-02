All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:20 PM

4622 FALLS ST

4622 Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Falls Street, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW CUSTOMER 1ST MONTH 50% OFF PROMO! 1/4 MILE SHORT WALK TO THE ALL-NEW 2020 150-MILE BAYOU BIKE/HIKE TRAIL! Freshly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been nicely done with all new granite countertops, new paint through-out, new floors. new Central AC/Heat. Extremely close to major freeways 610 and 59 which allows for a less than 5-mile drive to the home of the Astros, "MinuteMaid Park" located in Downtown Houston which simply means access to all things Downtown! Please click this link for more details on the$220 million dollar project known as Bayou Greenways 2020. HURRY THIS ONE WANT LAST LONG! Updated pictures coming soon! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis. The expected completion date for all remodeling is by early September!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 FALLS ST have any available units?
4622 FALLS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 FALLS ST have?
Some of 4622 FALLS ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 FALLS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4622 FALLS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 FALLS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 FALLS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4622 FALLS ST offer parking?
No, 4622 FALLS ST does not offer parking.
Does 4622 FALLS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 FALLS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 FALLS ST have a pool?
No, 4622 FALLS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4622 FALLS ST have accessible units?
No, 4622 FALLS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 FALLS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 FALLS ST does not have units with dishwashers.

