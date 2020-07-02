All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4609 Floyd St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4609 Floyd St Unit A
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:07 AM

4609 Floyd St Unit A

4609 Floyd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4609 Floyd St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Three Story Townhouse! - Luxurious three-story townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Easy access to the best of Houston including downtown, midtown and memorial park. This townhome has everything: Rich wood floors, slate tile, granite counters, crown molding. Also, fresh paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms! Open Kitchen with stainless appliances and Fridge included. Available for immediate move in! No pets over 20lbs.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4764245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have any available units?
4609 Floyd St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have?
Some of 4609 Floyd St Unit A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Floyd St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Floyd St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Floyd St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Floyd St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A offer parking?
No, 4609 Floyd St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Floyd St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have a pool?
No, 4609 Floyd St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4609 Floyd St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Floyd St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Floyd St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Hayworth
1414 Wood Hollow Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston