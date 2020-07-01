4518 Kingfisher Drive

Amenities

This Willow Meadows mid-century charmer is just what you've been waiting for! Tons of living space with an easy, open flow offering a versatile floorplan to suit your family's needs. The formals and bedroom wing feature original hardwood floors, while the family room, kitchen, and breakfast room offer easy-care tile. A cozy fireplace is the centerpiece of the family room at the heart of the home, inviting everyone to gather together. The large lot offers wide-open spaces in the front and back yards, and the home is nestled on a quiet street in the heart of the neighborhood. Enjoy the Willow Pool in the summertime and Willow Park year-round! The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) magnet program at Red Elementary is a real draw for young families, and the easy commute to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, or the Galleria, pleases everyone. The convenience of this neighborhood is only surpassed by its strong community-focused feel. Make it your new home today!