Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:12 PM

4518 Kingfisher Drive

4518 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Kingfisher Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Willow Meadows mid-century charmer is just what you've been waiting for! Tons of living space with an easy, open flow offering a versatile floorplan to suit your family's needs. The formals and bedroom wing feature original hardwood floors, while the family room, kitchen, and breakfast room offer easy-care tile. A cozy fireplace is the centerpiece of the family room at the heart of the home, inviting everyone to gather together. The large lot offers wide-open spaces in the front and back yards, and the home is nestled on a quiet street in the heart of the neighborhood. Enjoy the Willow Pool in the summertime and Willow Park year-round! The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) magnet program at Red Elementary is a real draw for young families, and the easy commute to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, or the Galleria, pleases everyone. The convenience of this neighborhood is only surpassed by its strong community-focused feel. Make it your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
4518 Kingfisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have?
Some of 4518 Kingfisher Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Kingfisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Kingfisher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Kingfisher Drive offers parking.
Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4518 Kingfisher Drive has a pool.
Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 4518 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

