4515 Briar Hollow Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

This newly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of the city is the perfect place to call home. Bright open living space with great views from the balcony. Kitchen is open with lots of storage space, perfect for any cook. Granite countertops, dishwasher and microwave. Refrigerator is included. Bedrooms are spacious, and master has attached bathroom. Laundry room inside unit, washer and dryer included. Custom shelving in laundry, and both bedroom closets. The beautifully landscaped property is gated, and offers a pool, sitting areas, newly painted gym and covered parking. Close to world class shopping, great restaurants, easy access to the Galleria area and Memorial Park.