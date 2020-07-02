All apartments in Houston
4515 Briar Hollow Place

4515 Briar Hollow Place
Location

4515 Briar Hollow Place, Houston, TX 77027
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This newly updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in the heart of the city is the perfect place to call home. Bright open living space with great views from the balcony. Kitchen is open with lots of storage space, perfect for any cook. Granite countertops, dishwasher and microwave. Refrigerator is included. Bedrooms are spacious, and master has attached bathroom. Laundry room inside unit, washer and dryer included. Custom shelving in laundry, and both bedroom closets. The beautifully landscaped property is gated, and offers a pool, sitting areas, newly painted gym and covered parking. Close to world class shopping, great restaurants, easy access to the Galleria area and Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have any available units?
4515 Briar Hollow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have?
Some of 4515 Briar Hollow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Briar Hollow Place currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Briar Hollow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Briar Hollow Place pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Briar Hollow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Briar Hollow Place offers parking.
Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 Briar Hollow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Briar Hollow Place has a pool.
Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have accessible units?
No, 4515 Briar Hollow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Briar Hollow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Briar Hollow Place has units with dishwashers.

