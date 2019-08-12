4506 Austin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Experience excellent urban living in this sleek contemporary townhome located in the heart of the Museum District & minutes from the Medical Center. Enjoy spectacular views of downtown skyline from its rooftop deck on the 4th level! This stunning four-story beauty has all real hardwood floors, granite & marble countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, & washer/dryer included. Master & second bedroom on the 3rd floor, third bedroom in 1st floor, kitchen & dining plus living area on the 2nd floor. Extra room on the 4th floor can be used as a sitting room, game room or study. Soft water filtration system throughout the home. Balcony off the living room on the 2nd floor and on the 4th floor. This lock & leave townhome within The Loop has easy access to highways, Downtown, Galleria, & light rail. Short distance to museums, Hermann Park, Miller Outdoor Theater and Houston Zoo. Zoned to Lamar High School! Don't miss this rare find in the Museum District!