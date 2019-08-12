All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:44 PM

4506 Austin Street

4506 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Experience excellent urban living in this sleek contemporary townhome located in the heart of the Museum District & minutes from the Medical Center. Enjoy spectacular views of downtown skyline from its rooftop deck on the 4th level! This stunning four-story beauty has all real hardwood floors, granite & marble countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, & washer/dryer included. Master & second bedroom on the 3rd floor, third bedroom in 1st floor, kitchen & dining plus living area on the 2nd floor. Extra room on the 4th floor can be used as a sitting room, game room or study. Soft water filtration system throughout the home. Balcony off the living room on the 2nd floor and on the 4th floor. This lock & leave townhome within The Loop has easy access to highways, Downtown, Galleria, & light rail. Short distance to museums, Hermann Park, Miller Outdoor Theater and Houston Zoo. Zoned to Lamar High School! Don't miss this rare find in the Museum District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Austin Street have any available units?
4506 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Austin Street have?
Some of 4506 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4506 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 4506 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 4506 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 4506 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

