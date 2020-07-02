4415 Lymbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub media room

4 Bedroom, 3 bath rental in Willow Meadow with separate bonus living space, and a gorgeous POOL on an oversized treed lot!!! Modern in design, this home is not one to miss!! Home was completely renovated to the studs, all new electrical, plumbing, mechanical, etc. Other features include, smart home automation (Lighting, sprinklers ,locks, doorbell), an open floor plan, all new appliances including a built -in Miele coffee maker and oven, and Bertazzoni cook top. Out back the perfect pool for our summers heat AND a bonus area for mancave or study, half bath and home theater. Zoned to desirable Bellaire High School and minutes away fro the Galleria and Downtown! All of this for only $3,800 a month, Come Live Where You Play!!