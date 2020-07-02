All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 11 2019 at 5:13 PM

4415 Lymbar Drive

4415 Lymbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Lymbar Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
4 Bedroom, 3 bath rental in Willow Meadow with separate bonus living space, and a gorgeous POOL on an oversized treed lot!!! Modern in design, this home is not one to miss!! Home was completely renovated to the studs, all new electrical, plumbing, mechanical, etc. Other features include, smart home automation (Lighting, sprinklers ,locks, doorbell), an open floor plan, all new appliances including a built -in Miele coffee maker and oven, and Bertazzoni cook top. Out back the perfect pool for our summers heat AND a bonus area for mancave or study, half bath and home theater. Zoned to desirable Bellaire High School and minutes away fro the Galleria and Downtown! All of this for only $3,800 a month, Come Live Where You Play!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Lymbar Drive have any available units?
4415 Lymbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Lymbar Drive have?
Some of 4415 Lymbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Lymbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Lymbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Lymbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Lymbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4415 Lymbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Lymbar Drive offers parking.
Does 4415 Lymbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Lymbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Lymbar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4415 Lymbar Drive has a pool.
Does 4415 Lymbar Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4415 Lymbar Drive has accessible units.
Does 4415 Lymbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Lymbar Drive has units with dishwashers.

