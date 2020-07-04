4335 Heritage Trail Dr

4335 Heritage Trail Drive, Houston, TX 77047 South Acres - Crestmont Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom house for rent in Southeast Houston. Very large walk-in master closet. Separate shower and garden tub. Deposit is $1400 and the rent is $1400 per month. Move in ready estimated by 3/1/2020
No previous eviction history. Background and rental references checks will be completed.
PM me for an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
