Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave

This spacious home sits in nice quiet neighborhood within minutes of Hwy 90,610 and Medical Center. The kitchen has an open feel with lots of cabinet space. Extra space and shelving in the capious utility room. Flooring throughout the home. Nice size yard. You can beat the price for the square footage of the home and location! Make an appointment today.