4304 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

Relax with leisurely downtown views on the roof terrace; enjoy cooking in a spacious chef's kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances. Luxe finishes abound, including stained concrete, Carrara marble throughout, including wrap around island, 5 inch oak hardwood flooring throughout upper floors. Custom cabinetry and OVERSIZED floor-to-ceiling closet with built-in storage makes this home a dream. Energy-efficient with a TPO roof and heavy insulation. Washer and dryer included. This home is in IMMACULATE condition; fresh paint and new stucco work make this home feel like brand new construction. Just minutes from restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues, Memorial/Buffalo Park, Texas Medical Center, Galleria & Downtown Houston. HIGH and DRY during Harvey!