Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4304 Rose Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:19 AM

4304 Rose Street

4304 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Rose Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
Relax with leisurely downtown views on the roof terrace; enjoy cooking in a spacious chef's kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances. Luxe finishes abound, including stained concrete, Carrara marble throughout, including wrap around island, 5 inch oak hardwood flooring throughout upper floors. Custom cabinetry and OVERSIZED floor-to-ceiling closet with built-in storage makes this home a dream. Energy-efficient with a TPO roof and heavy insulation. Washer and dryer included. This home is in IMMACULATE condition; fresh paint and new stucco work make this home feel like brand new construction. Just minutes from restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues, Memorial/Buffalo Park, Texas Medical Center, Galleria & Downtown Houston. HIGH and DRY during Harvey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Rose Street have any available units?
4304 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Rose Street have?
Some of 4304 Rose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4304 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 4304 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 4304 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Rose Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4304 Rose Street has accessible units.
Does 4304 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.

