Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Conveniently located in the heart of Clear Lake, close to schools and shopping. Fresh paint, new carpet, with an open floorplan. Breakfast bar for family enjoyment. Kitchen has new freestanding oven and dishwasher. Tiled downstairs family room, dinning and kitchen easy care. Nice backyard for family entertaining. Contact agent if any questions. Instruction for submitting application on line.