427 T C JESTER BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool air conditioning guest suite

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee1a21b08e ---- This luxury home was completed in the last year. Gorgeously detailed home with traditional touches by David Weekly Homes. It\'s conveniently located next to the Heights near I-10 and TC Jester for the most convenient freeway access to all parts of Inner Houston and the Galleria. The house is unique as it features additional security being a corner home, having a front pedestrian gate guarding the front door entrance. Upon entry the downstairs guest suite offers bright natural light and backyard access. Upstairs the kitchen is large and open overlooking the spacious living room with a french door balcony. On the third floor is another guest suite and the master bedroom/bathroom. The master bathroom has hand selected details including a beautiful standing tub and separate walk-in shower. You won\'t want to miss this unique offering. Book a private tour today! Central Air/Heat Fenced Front Entry Granite Countertops Neighborhood Pool