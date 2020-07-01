All apartments in Houston
427 T C JESTER BLVD

427 T C Jester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

427 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee1a21b08e ---- This luxury home was completed in the last year. Gorgeously detailed home with traditional touches by David Weekly Homes. It\'s conveniently located next to the Heights near I-10 and TC Jester for the most convenient freeway access to all parts of Inner Houston and the Galleria. The house is unique as it features additional security being a corner home, having a front pedestrian gate guarding the front door entrance. Upon entry the downstairs guest suite offers bright natural light and backyard access. Upstairs the kitchen is large and open overlooking the spacious living room with a french door balcony. On the third floor is another guest suite and the master bedroom/bathroom. The master bathroom has hand selected details including a beautiful standing tub and separate walk-in shower. You won\'t want to miss this unique offering. Book a private tour today! Central Air/Heat Fenced Front Entry Granite Countertops Neighborhood Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have any available units?
427 T C JESTER BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have?
Some of 427 T C JESTER BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 T C JESTER BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
427 T C JESTER BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 T C JESTER BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 427 T C JESTER BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD offer parking?
No, 427 T C JESTER BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 T C JESTER BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 427 T C JESTER BLVD has a pool.
Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have accessible units?
No, 427 T C JESTER BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 427 T C JESTER BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 T C JESTER BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

