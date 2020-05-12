All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4226 Whitman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4226 Whitman Street

4226 Whitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Whitman Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a very desirable location inside the 610 loop, within walking distance to a plethora of retail, dining and entertainment options, including the shops and restaurants at Highland Village, River Oaks District, Costco, Central Market, among others. Minutes away from the Galleria, Downtown, Medical Center, and the Museum District. This charming home features many upgrades, including hardwood floors, plantation shutters, updated bathrooms, spacious and beautiful kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful and tranquil backyard with wood decking and a splendid mature tree that would connect you to nature in the middle of the city. Also the HVAC unit was recently replaced in 2016. Set up your appointment today!Very easy access to all major freeways. Refrigerator stays with the home. House did not flood per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Whitman Street have any available units?
4226 Whitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Whitman Street have?
Some of 4226 Whitman Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Whitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Whitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Whitman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Whitman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4226 Whitman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4226 Whitman Street offers parking.
Does 4226 Whitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Whitman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Whitman Street have a pool?
No, 4226 Whitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Whitman Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4226 Whitman Street has accessible units.
Does 4226 Whitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 Whitman Street has units with dishwashers.

