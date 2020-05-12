4226 Whitman Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a very desirable location inside the 610 loop, within walking distance to a plethora of retail, dining and entertainment options, including the shops and restaurants at Highland Village, River Oaks District, Costco, Central Market, among others. Minutes away from the Galleria, Downtown, Medical Center, and the Museum District. This charming home features many upgrades, including hardwood floors, plantation shutters, updated bathrooms, spacious and beautiful kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful and tranquil backyard with wood decking and a splendid mature tree that would connect you to nature in the middle of the city. Also the HVAC unit was recently replaced in 2016. Set up your appointment today!Very easy access to all major freeways. Refrigerator stays with the home. House did not flood per owner.