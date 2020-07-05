Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
422 Reseda Dr
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:42 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 Reseda Dr
422 Reseda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Houston
Location
422 Reseda Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HIGHWAY 3 TO EAST ON EL DORADO TO LEFT ON EASTCAPE TO RESEDA, RIGHT ON RESEDA. HOUSE ON LEFT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 Reseda Dr have any available units?
422 Reseda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 422 Reseda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
422 Reseda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Reseda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 422 Reseda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 422 Reseda Dr offer parking?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not offer parking.
Does 422 Reseda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Reseda Dr have a pool?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 422 Reseda Dr have accessible units?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Reseda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Reseda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Reseda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
