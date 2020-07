Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill accessible elevator garage parking coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Domain at CityCentre is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, checking off every item on any city dwellers’ list for luxurious comfort, convenience, and diversity. Equipped with open floor plans, stunning interiors, and impressive amenities, our spacious apartments in Houston, TX are the natural choice for a refined new home in the Memorial City area.



Located right next to Citycentre Plaza and minutes away from the Memorial City Mall, our pet-friendly community is steps away from plenty of exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Wasting time in traffic will never be an issue, as several employers, including Memorial Hermann and the Energy Corridor, are in close vicinity. You could easily spend all your spare time exploring the bustling West Houston area, yet downtown Houston and all its excitement are easy to reach via I-10.