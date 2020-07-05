All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 42 Versante Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
42 Versante Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 Versante Ct

42 Versante Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willowbrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

42 Versante Ct, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located within five minutes of Willowbrook mall and highway 249/FM 1960! Beautiful 3 story townhome in gated community. Granite kitchen with large island open to a large living room and a cozy fireplace. Master located on 3rd floor with a breakfast bar along with a newly updated master bath with a walk in shower and jetted tub. Second room upstairs also has a private bath with granite and tile . Downstairs features the 3rd bedroom with a private bath, perfect for guest along with the utility room and entrance to fenced yard. Enjoy some fresh air on anyone of the three balconies on multiple levels!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Versante Ct have any available units?
42 Versante Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Versante Ct have?
Some of 42 Versante Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Versante Ct currently offering any rent specials?
42 Versante Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Versante Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Versante Ct is pet friendly.
Does 42 Versante Ct offer parking?
No, 42 Versante Ct does not offer parking.
Does 42 Versante Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Versante Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Versante Ct have a pool?
No, 42 Versante Ct does not have a pool.
Does 42 Versante Ct have accessible units?
No, 42 Versante Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Versante Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Versante Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77099
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston