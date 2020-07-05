42 Versante Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located within five minutes of Willowbrook mall and highway 249/FM 1960! Beautiful 3 story townhome in gated community. Granite kitchen with large island open to a large living room and a cozy fireplace. Master located on 3rd floor with a breakfast bar along with a newly updated master bath with a walk in shower and jetted tub. Second room upstairs also has a private bath with granite and tile . Downstairs features the 3rd bedroom with a private bath, perfect for guest along with the utility room and entrance to fenced yard. Enjoy some fresh air on anyone of the three balconies on multiple levels!!!