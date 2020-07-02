All apartments in Houston
42 Blooming Grove Lane

42 Blooming Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

42 Blooming Grove Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 42 Blooming Grove Ln Houston, TX 77077! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3,063 sqft charming and pristine one story home is nestled in Laguna Springs, a private, gated community! This home features a beautiful foyer, perfect for greeting your family and guests. Spacious family room with tray ceiling and immaculate upgraded fireplace. Formal dining room with open layout to family room and kitchen! Chefs gourmet dream kitchen which overlooks the living areas and boasts granite countertops, ample cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large study with built-ins perfect for a home office. Grand master suite with tray ceiling and private access to the backyard. Master en suite bathroom with his and hers vanities, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio and extended patio! Well landscaped backyard with many mature trees! Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have any available units?
42 Blooming Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have?
Some of 42 Blooming Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Blooming Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
42 Blooming Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Blooming Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 42 Blooming Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 42 Blooming Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Blooming Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 42 Blooming Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Blooming Grove Lane has accessible units.
Does 42 Blooming Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Blooming Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

