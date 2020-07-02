42 Blooming Grove Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to 42 Blooming Grove Ln Houston, TX 77077! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3,063 sqft charming and pristine one story home is nestled in Laguna Springs, a private, gated community! This home features a beautiful foyer, perfect for greeting your family and guests. Spacious family room with tray ceiling and immaculate upgraded fireplace. Formal dining room with open layout to family room and kitchen! Chefs gourmet dream kitchen which overlooks the living areas and boasts granite countertops, ample cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large study with built-ins perfect for a home office. Grand master suite with tray ceiling and private access to the backyard. Master en suite bathroom with his and hers vanities, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio and extended patio! Well landscaped backyard with many mature trees! Also available for sale.