Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Cute second floor condo in a small well maintained gated complex in Montrose. It boasts a very functional layout with abundant natural light. Three large closet in the bedroom offer ample storage and large windows in the bedroom and living room look onto the nicely landscaped courtyard. Fabulous location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. One assigned parking space and all appliances remain with the unit.