415 N Live Oak St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautifully remodeled single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the East End. Home is walking distance to Ninfa's on Navigation. Home was completely redone throughout with new flooring, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled, kitchen, windows, A/C. Home features open floor plan between living room, dining, room and kitchen.



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5100483)