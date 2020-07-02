All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 415 N Live Oak St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
415 N Live Oak St.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

415 N Live Oak St.

415 North Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 North Live Oak Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the East End. Home is walking distance to Ninfa's on Navigation. Home was completely redone throughout with new flooring, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, newly remodeled, kitchen, windows, A/C. Home features open floor plan between living room, dining, room and kitchen.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5100483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 N Live Oak St. have any available units?
415 N Live Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 N Live Oak St. have?
Some of 415 N Live Oak St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 N Live Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
415 N Live Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 N Live Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 N Live Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 415 N Live Oak St. offer parking?
No, 415 N Live Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 415 N Live Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 N Live Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 N Live Oak St. have a pool?
No, 415 N Live Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 415 N Live Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 415 N Live Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 415 N Live Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 N Live Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston