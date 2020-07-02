All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 W 26th Street

413 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 West 26th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
413 W 26th is a well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath single family home in the Heights. There are 2 comfortable guest bedrooms on the 1st floor with a hall bathroom. There is a private, fenced patio off the guest bedrooms as well. The 2 story living room is on the 2nd floor along with the dining room and kitchen. 2nd floor has wood floors throughout and the kitchen features granite tile counters with ample cabinets. There is a half bath on the 2nd floor as well for your guests. The Master Suite occupies the 3rd floor. Master bedroom has a sloped ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and generous master bathroom. There is a shower with separate tub, double sinks, and private toilet area in the master bath plus updated lights and plumbing fixtures. The home sits in the middle of a small gated community and there's no HOA. Convenient access to 610, 290, and I-10 and all the amenities of the heights neighborhood are just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W 26th Street have any available units?
413 W 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 W 26th Street have?
Some of 413 W 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 W 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 W 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 W 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 413 W 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 W 26th Street offers parking.
Does 413 W 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 W 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W 26th Street have a pool?
No, 413 W 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 W 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 413 W 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 W 26th Street has units with dishwashers.

