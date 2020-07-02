413 W 26th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

413 W 26th is a well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath single family home in the Heights. There are 2 comfortable guest bedrooms on the 1st floor with a hall bathroom. There is a private, fenced patio off the guest bedrooms as well. The 2 story living room is on the 2nd floor along with the dining room and kitchen. 2nd floor has wood floors throughout and the kitchen features granite tile counters with ample cabinets. There is a half bath on the 2nd floor as well for your guests. The Master Suite occupies the 3rd floor. Master bedroom has a sloped ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and generous master bathroom. There is a shower with separate tub, double sinks, and private toilet area in the master bath plus updated lights and plumbing fixtures. The home sits in the middle of a small gated community and there's no HOA. Convenient access to 610, 290, and I-10 and all the amenities of the heights neighborhood are just steps away.