Last updated January 15 2020

4122 Sweet Gum Trail

Location

4122 Sweet Gum Trail, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! This charming one-story home boasts the amazing location of next to the community pool & park, no back neighbors and close to schools. Zoned to Kingwood schools. Never flooded. The home will have new carpet flooring and fresh paint upon move-in. Kitchen has gas range, large walk-in pantry, and opens to dining room and family room. Laundry in home. Peaceful and private backyard has a large patio great for entertaining and a lemon tree! Pets allowed on case by case basis. Must qualify background. This home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have any available units?
4122 Sweet Gum Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have?
Some of 4122 Sweet Gum Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Sweet Gum Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Sweet Gum Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Sweet Gum Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail offers parking.
Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail has a pool.
Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail has accessible units.
Does 4122 Sweet Gum Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 Sweet Gum Trail has units with dishwashers.

