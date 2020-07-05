4122 Sweet Gum Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

Welcome Home! This charming one-story home boasts the amazing location of next to the community pool & park, no back neighbors and close to schools. Zoned to Kingwood schools. Never flooded. The home will have new carpet flooring and fresh paint upon move-in. Kitchen has gas range, large walk-in pantry, and opens to dining room and family room. Laundry in home. Peaceful and private backyard has a large patio great for entertaining and a lemon tree! Pets allowed on case by case basis. Must qualify background. This home won't last long.