4118 Bonner View Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:28 PM

4118 Bonner View Ln

4118 Bonner View Ln · No Longer Available
4118 Bonner View Ln, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
pool
hot tub
Hot tub on roof Heights Area - Property Id: 194561

Owner provides a maid every month ! Beautiful townhome in the secluded and gated community of the Villas at Bonner. This three story home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen over looking family room. The spacious master suite located on the third floor has a large closet, dual vanity sink, separate whirlpool tub and shower. There is a roof top balcony great for entertaining or relaxing. Call to see the unit, truly amazing place!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194561
Property Id 194561

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704823)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4118 Bonner View Ln have any available units?
4118 Bonner View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Bonner View Ln have?
Some of 4118 Bonner View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Bonner View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Bonner View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Bonner View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Bonner View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4118 Bonner View Ln offer parking?
No, 4118 Bonner View Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Bonner View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 Bonner View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Bonner View Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Bonner View Ln has a pool.
Does 4118 Bonner View Ln have accessible units?
No, 4118 Bonner View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Bonner View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Bonner View Ln has units with dishwashers.

