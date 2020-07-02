4118 Bonner View Ln

Amenities
Hot tub on roof Heights Area - Property Id: 194561
Owner provides a maid every month ! Beautiful townhome in the secluded and gated community of the Villas at Bonner. This three story home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen over looking family room. The spacious master suite located on the third floor has a large closet, dual vanity sink, separate whirlpool tub and shower. There is a roof top balcony great for entertaining or relaxing. Call to see the unit, truly amazing place!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194561
No Pets Allowed
