4118 Bonner View Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Hot tub on roof Heights Area - Property Id: 194561



Owner provides a maid every month ! Beautiful townhome in the secluded and gated community of the Villas at Bonner. This three story home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen over looking family room. The spacious master suite located on the third floor has a large closet, dual vanity sink, separate whirlpool tub and shower. There is a roof top balcony great for entertaining or relaxing. Call to see the unit, truly amazing place!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194561

Property Id 194561



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5704823)