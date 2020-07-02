All apartments in Houston
4115 Chartres Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4115 Chartres Street

4115 Chartres St · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Chartres St, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
Sophisticated modern townhouse with lots of natural light and upgraded details. Beautiful BAMBOO WOOD flooring with a floating staircase leads you from the 1st floor to the open living space on the 2nd floor. The kitchen impresses with Nano Glass counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and Spanish and Italian tile work. This 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse has 2 Masters, along with plenty of furnished closet space. You will love getting to relax on your personal rooftop terrace that has a panoramic view of Downtown Houston. This is in a prime location that is only minutes away from Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center and much more! Also, you will have an attached 2-car garage making parking a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Chartres Street have any available units?
4115 Chartres Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Chartres Street have?
Some of 4115 Chartres Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Chartres Street currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Chartres Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Chartres Street pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Chartres Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4115 Chartres Street offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Chartres Street offers parking.
Does 4115 Chartres Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Chartres Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Chartres Street have a pool?
No, 4115 Chartres Street does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Chartres Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4115 Chartres Street has accessible units.
Does 4115 Chartres Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Chartres Street has units with dishwashers.

