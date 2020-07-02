All apartments in Houston
4114 Spencer St

4114 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Spencer Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful modern, contemporary design, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family house, centrally located, in Houston.

Nearby access to freeway, walking distance to stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Inside, you will enjoy soaring ceilings, with natural light, open floor plan, island kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood flooring throughout.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5788110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Spencer St have any available units?
4114 Spencer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Spencer St have?
Some of 4114 Spencer St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Spencer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Spencer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Spencer St is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Spencer St offer parking?
No, 4114 Spencer St does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 Spencer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Spencer St have a pool?
No, 4114 Spencer St does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 4114 Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Spencer St does not have units with dishwashers.

