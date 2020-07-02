4114 Spencer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful modern, contemporary design, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family house, centrally located, in Houston.



Nearby access to freeway, walking distance to stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.



Inside, you will enjoy soaring ceilings, with natural light, open floor plan, island kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood flooring throughout.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



