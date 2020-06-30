All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4114 Markham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4114 Markham Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:22 PM

4114 Markham Street

4114 Markham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4114 Markham Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath. Ideal location inside the Loop close to the Galleria, Greenway Plaza and Highland Village. Easy access to US 59/69 & Loop 610. Spacious floor plan. Large formal entry with domed ceiling & Chandelier, family or living room with wood burning fireplace. Huge kitchen with dining room (slate flooring) with french doors opening to large fenced backyard and deck. Master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom with walk-in shower, this bedroom also has french doors that open to the backyard deck. Updated baths and kitchen. Hardwoods, slate & travertine flooring. 4th room perfect for small office/play area & big laundry room/walk in pantry are off of kitchen. Island cook-top, Appliances included: Washer/Dryer (2017), refrigerator & wine cooler. Home sits on a 7,200 sq.ft/HCAD lot that is well situated in the neighborhood on a lovely block. Light & bright throughout home with an abundance of storage space. Ready for immediate move-in. Fresh interior was painted October 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Markham Street have any available units?
4114 Markham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Markham Street have?
Some of 4114 Markham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Markham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Markham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Markham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Markham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4114 Markham Street offer parking?
No, 4114 Markham Street does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Markham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 Markham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Markham Street have a pool?
No, 4114 Markham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Markham Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4114 Markham Street has accessible units.
Does 4114 Markham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Markham Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fountains at Champion
14827 Mittlestedt Champions Road
Houston, TX 77069
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston