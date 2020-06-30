4114 Markham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath. Ideal location inside the Loop close to the Galleria, Greenway Plaza and Highland Village. Easy access to US 59/69 & Loop 610. Spacious floor plan. Large formal entry with domed ceiling & Chandelier, family or living room with wood burning fireplace. Huge kitchen with dining room (slate flooring) with french doors opening to large fenced backyard and deck. Master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom with walk-in shower, this bedroom also has french doors that open to the backyard deck. Updated baths and kitchen. Hardwoods, slate & travertine flooring. 4th room perfect for small office/play area & big laundry room/walk in pantry are off of kitchen. Island cook-top, Appliances included: Washer/Dryer (2017), refrigerator & wine cooler. Home sits on a 7,200 sq.ft/HCAD lot that is well situated in the neighborhood on a lovely block. Light & bright throughout home with an abundance of storage space. Ready for immediate move-in. Fresh interior was painted October 2019