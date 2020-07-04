411 Merriweather Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute, Cozy, Affordable, and Energy-Efficient 1-story 3/2/2 home conveniently located in a quiet Clear Lake neighborhood with easy access to NASA, Hwy 3, I-45, and Beltway 8! Nicely updated kitcken with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, gooseneck faucet with deep sinks. Tile and wood laminate floors throughout. Enjoy the large living area with fireplace and wet bar, epoxy coated garage floors, and over-sized yard! BONUS: Fashionistas will love the one-of-a-kind custom dressing room with large shoe-storage rack, extensive stainless steel hanging clothes rods, chandelier, and updated lighting! Can be used as a third bedroom. Highly rated CCISD schools. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Call today to schedule a private showing!