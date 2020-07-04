All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 411 Merriweather Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
411 Merriweather Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:44 AM

411 Merriweather Street

411 Merriweather Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

411 Merriweather Street, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, Cozy, Affordable, and Energy-Efficient 1-story 3/2/2 home conveniently located in a quiet Clear Lake neighborhood with easy access to NASA, Hwy 3, I-45, and Beltway 8! Nicely updated kitcken with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, gooseneck faucet with deep sinks. Tile and wood laminate floors throughout. Enjoy the large living area with fireplace and wet bar, epoxy coated garage floors, and over-sized yard! BONUS: Fashionistas will love the one-of-a-kind custom dressing room with large shoe-storage rack, extensive stainless steel hanging clothes rods, chandelier, and updated lighting! Can be used as a third bedroom. Highly rated CCISD schools. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Call today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Merriweather Street have any available units?
411 Merriweather Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Merriweather Street have?
Some of 411 Merriweather Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Merriweather Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Merriweather Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Merriweather Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Merriweather Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 411 Merriweather Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 Merriweather Street offers parking.
Does 411 Merriweather Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Merriweather Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Merriweather Street have a pool?
No, 411 Merriweather Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Merriweather Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Merriweather Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Merriweather Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Merriweather Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Block at Montrose
1528 California St
Houston, TX 77006
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston