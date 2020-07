Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home for lease! Features include real hardwood floors, built in surround sound, walk out balcony, and recessed lighting throughout home. Granite and stainless appliances can be found in the kitchen. This wonderfully maintained property is centrally located and ideal for anyone who wants to be in the middle of Houston and have it all at just a stones throw away. Hurry this one will not last long!